ANN tasks FG, states on Enugu airport, roads

By Dennis Agbo

ONE of the political parties in Nigeria, Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, has asked the federal government to ensure that people see governance as a serious business.

The party also asked some of the South East states with ecological degradation to ensure their urgent remedies.

ANN particularly asked the Federal government to ensure it commenced repairs at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu without further delays.

National Vice Chairman of the party for South East, Dr. Ude Eze, who gave the charge in statement frowned at the inactivity and silence of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, since closure of the airport seven weeks ago.

According to Eze, “this delay does not do any good to the economy of Nigeria and South East Zone in particular. The airport is the only international gateway to this part of the country.

“We agree with the decision to upgrade the airport and open it by December 2019 to ensure safety of all users. However, the lack of seriousness being demonstrated sends a very wrong signal.”

He also called on the Federal Ministry of Works to carry out emergency repairs of federal roads leading to the zone including the Ajaokuta and Otukpa to Obollo-Afor sections of Lokoja-Enugu Road, Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Onitsha-Owerri Expressway, etc.

“We also want the Governor of Enugu State to fix the gullies on the Ugwuoba Section of the Old Enugu-Awka Road. The Imo State Governor should also ensure gully potholes on the Owerri-Okigwe are filled up quickly to easy traffic flow.

“It is high time the APC-led Federal Government and the PDP/APGA-led State Government in the South-East came out from their honeymoon and take governance and economic development issues very seriously.

“The citizens should continue to put pressure on them to do their job timely and effectively,” Eze charged.

Vanguard