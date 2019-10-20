Anita Joseph’s husband-to-be, revealed

She’s the only special woman in my life – Fiance, MC Fish

Ayo Onikoyi

Feisty and fiery yet adorable Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph may have found lasting love at long last, if the confession of a trending hypeman and MC, MC Fish is anything worth its salt.

The man, who calls himself the chosen one and born Fisayo Michael revealed his relationship with the screen diva in an interview with Potpourri.

When asked if there’s any special woman in his life, he spilt the beans by mentioning the actress.

“Yes, the only special woman in my life is Anita Joseph, she is a Nollywood actress,” he had quipped. Not many people would want to cast their hopes of a lifetime romance on an actress given their showy and unusual lifestyles but MC Fish must have seen something in the curvy actress to be considering having her for keeps. And when asked if he’s not afraid to settle down with an actress, the obviously besotted comedian shrugged his shoulder, wearing a glazed smile of a man who knows something others don’t.

“No, I’m not scared at all. I believe it’s not about what the person does, it’s who the person is. My woman fits all the criteria. I understand it’s her job, so whenever she is acting, or even doing lovemaking scene thing, I will just sit back and watch my baby girl do her thing because I know she is acting. It’s not the real thing, it’s her job, we are both entertainers and we have understanding. Anytime I watch her movies and she does the sexy things, I would say ‘babe you need to do that for me too, we should try it tonight” so it’s usually like that, that is how I’ve been able to cope, and we are both happy,” he said.

Anita Joseph has kept pretty much mum on how the romance started but there are telling signs on her Instagram page about her and the man ready to take the final nuptial plunge with her.

Fisayo Michael is a hype man, an actor and a host. The name ‘Fish’ came from a troublesome friend in school, who turned ‘Fisayo’ to ‘Fishayo’ and thereon to ‘Fish’. The name has stuck ever since.

Vanguard