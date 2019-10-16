By Vincent Ujumadu

NO fewer than 25 civilians and 20 policemen have been trained by the Anambra State government to operate the newly acquired sophisticated Close Circuit Television, CCTV, Smart City security equipment across the state.

Governor Willie Obiano launched the new security device last week in Awka under the second phase of the state’s security outfit, ‘Operation Kpochapu’ by deploying super smart surveillance cameras procured from Industrial Video and Control in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.. There were 101 vehicles and hi-tech 79 motorcycles which were fully equipped with the latest technology in security devices.

All the equipment have been distributed to the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, State Security Service, National Security and Civil Defense Corps, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigerian Immigration Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the Federal Road Safety Commission.

Addressing reporters on the workings of the security device in Awka yesterday, the Special Adviser to Governor Obiano on Creative Security, AVM Ben Chuobi (rtd) explained that with the training of the experts to man the equipment, the state government had put everything in place to flush out criminals in the state.

According to him, the civilians would essentially man the control rooms, which would have direct link with the field operators consisting of security operatives, adding that the training would also be extended to other security operatives to guarantee availability of adequate manpower.

Chuobi said the gadgets have the capacity to capture images and footings of criminals in any part of the state simultaneously, advising those with criminal tendencies to turn a new leaf before it became too late.

He said: “To avoid vandalism, we decided to mount the gadgets on trailers so that we can move them about. We should expect teething challenges initially because we are not copying from anywhere and I am sure that other states will eventually come to learn from us.”

He added: “When I joined the government, my mandate was made clear and that was that security is of utmost importance to the state government. What we have done is to adopt a systematic structure code-named ‘Anambra Integrated Security Surveillance’ and I am happy that it had taken off smoothly.

Chief of Staff to the governor, Mr. Primus Odili said the state Security Council would meet to fine tune the new system, with the ultimate aim of extending the CCTV cameras to all hotels in the state.

He said that Governor Obiano decided to prioritize security, having observed that no meaningful development could take place without adequate security of life and property.

