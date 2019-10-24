Anambra hires 14 contractors to intervene on failed roads

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra state government has assembled 14 local contractors to rehabilitate all the failed roads in the state as part of efforts to return to its status as the state with the best road network in the country.

Most of the urban and rural roads became impassable following this year’s heavy rainfall, prompting negative reactions from many communities and inhabitants, with some even calling for the resignation of the governor.

Addressing correspondents in Awka, the state Commissioner for Works, Mr. Marcel Ihefiofor said the contractors had been divided into two, with a group to handle Anambra South senatorial zone and the other to handle Anambra North, while the state’s Road Maintenance Agency, ARMA, and some of the contractors would intervene in Anambra Central.

