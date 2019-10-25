Anambra Assembly passes 2020 budget

The Anambra State House of Assembly on Friday passed the state’s 2020 Appropriation Bill of N137.1billion.

The approval came more than 28 days after Governor Willie Obiano presented the 2020 appropriation bill of N137.1 billion to the Assembly.

The governor presented the budget to the lawmakers on September 26.

The passage followed the adoption of the report and recommendations of the House Committee on Budget Finance and Appropriation, headed by Mr. Obinna Emeneka (Onitsha East).

The budget totaling N137.135,743,439 billion has N78, 363,003,525 billion for capital expenditure, translating to 57 percent of the budget, while N58, 772,739,914 billion or 43 percent is for recurrent expenditure.

The House approved the budget size as presented by Obiano.

“After scrutiny, we recommended that the budget size be retained except for some little adjustments in some ministries and agencies,” the committee chairman said.

The Speaker of the House, Uche Okafor, commended Emeneka and members of his committee for a thorough scrutiny of the budget. (NAN)

Vanguard