Anambra 2022: Stakeholders target south for Obiano’s successor

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- STAKEHOLDERS across the various political parties in Anambra State have begun a tour of the three senatorial zones in the state to drive home their campaign for Governor Willie Obiano’s successor in 2022 to come from Anambra South senatorial zone.

Members of the Forum are mainly former political office holders, including former Commissioners, local government chairmen, House of Representatives, State House of Assembly members, Senatorial candidates and other notable political figures.

Operating under the aegis of Great Anambra Forum (GAFORUM), facilitator of the group, Chief Fabian Ozoigbo, told reporters in Awka that they were impressed with the response of Anambra people from the three senatorial zones, irrespective of their political leanings.

According to Ozoigbo, the group has been interacting with the people at the grass root to sensitize them on the issue.

He said that 12 out of the 18 persons who had already indicated interest in the governorship election in the state in 2021 were encouragingly from Anambra South, adding that the expectation was that with time, aspirants from the other two senatorial zones would withdraw to join hands in finding an ideal person from the South to emerge as the next governor of the state.

According to Ozoigbo, equity means the same thing as zoning, adding that the group was not interested in any political party, but what was the best for Anambra people.

He explained that even traditional rulers in the state had joined in the campaign for electing the next Governor from the South.

“Any credible candidate, who is grassroots oriented and who feels the pains of the people, will be supported, irrespective of his or her political party,” Ooigbo said.

Former Majority leader in the state House of Assembly, Hon Peter Onuorah, from Anambra North, who is a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, said he favours that Obiano’s successor should come from the South, adding that any one contesting the seat from the North and Central senatorial zones would be working against the wish of the majority of the people.

Similarly, a former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon Kelue Molokwu from Anambra Central, said it would be unfair to deny the people of the South what rightly belonged to them in 2021.

Vanguard recalls that Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, had also endorsed the campaign that his successor should come from the South senatorial zone.