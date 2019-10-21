Amsterdam bans sale of alcohol ahead Chelsea, Ajax Champions League match

The Champions League match between Chelsea and Ajax is scheduled for Wednesday.

In preparation of hosting the visiting team and their fans, the Amsterdam CIty council has announced it will ban the sale of alcohol between 12:00 and 18:00 (Dutch local time), although the match is expected to kick-off by 18:55 (local time).

As a sanction to violators, any business discovered selling alcohol during this period was reported by AS would be fined 1,200 euros.

Why the ban?

Amsterdam is home to Red Light District, a region where foreign football fans are well known to visit prior commencement of the game.

The district statement reads; “Previously, residents and businesses in the area have suffered huge inconvenience and the police have had to intervene,”

Previous experiences

Considering the number of people a Champions League tends to attract especially with the huge fans of Chelsea FC, the Dutch authorities considered the Champions League Group H match as high-risk.

Last year, the England national team’s fans were reported to have been involved in a fight across the Red District during a friendly match against Holland. The trouble led to over 100 arrests and 25 travelling fans being detained – a problem the council want to try and prevent from happening again.





Likewise, Chelsea fans have also been involved in the same occurrence. Fans took the streets and metro lines in the French capital where fights broke out and damage was caused.

The game against Ajax will contribute to the chance of the premier league’s side qualifying for the Round 16 of the Champions League.

Ajax have however been enjoying a great result since the start of the campaign.

