The Plateau Football Association (PFA) says it has put in place adequate security measures ahead of the commencement of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The 2019/2020 NPFL season is scheduled to kick off on Nov. 2. The Chairman of the Plateau FA, Sunday Longbap, disclosed in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos that the security measures were of FIFA standard.

Longbap said apart from the police, the association had contacted the Special Task Force (STF) for more security personnel on match days. “We will provide adequate security to the standard of FIFA without any compromise.

“Apart from the regular and mobile policemen, we will include the STF that is composed of different security outfits and networks.

“We will also bring the mounting troops and police dogs to the stadium. “These are new dimensions we are putting in place to ensure a hitch-free league match where the fans, players, and officials enjoy the game without issues,” he explained.

He said that security personnel would use gadgets that would ensure that nobody would enter the stadium with dangerous weapons or illicit substances such as Indian hemp.

The chairman further said that the Zaria Road Stadium that would be used for the league matches had met all the requirements of the League Management Company (LMC). He said that the LMC had inspected the stadium which had even hosted some Confederation of African Football (CAF) matches in the past.

“We have a befitting stadium but government is still trying to give it a better look than what we have today,” he said. Longbap commended football fans in the state for their peaceful disposition last season and urged them to keep it up.

He, however, warned those that may want to foment trouble to steer clear of the stadium or have themselves to blame.