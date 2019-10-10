By Jimoh Babatunde

An education advisory firm, ALTS consulting says the 2019 Europe, North-America and Africa (ENAA) Education Fair will focus on harnessing the strengths and talents of Nigerian students locally and internationally.

This is contained in a statement signed by ALTS’ Managing Partner, Mrs Anthonia Sawyerr, and made available to journalist in Lagos that the education fair, which will feature short and impactful seminars is scheduled to hold weekend in Lagos State.

The theme of the fair, ‘Playing to the strengths and talents of Nigeria students’ would offer guidance and focus on Nigerian parents seeking education abroad for their children.

Sawyerr says prominent boarding schools from the UK, US, Canada, Switzerland and the UAE will be at the ENAA fair to create an environment for the participants to interact with the visiting school representatives to get first-hand information on the options available abroad.

She said that the visiting schools would run seminars for teachers and students and the visiting schools would get the opportunity to connect with local schools and share best practices in education.

The fair sought to guide parents who had decided independently to send their children to schools abroad and then be best informed about such an important decision, by giving them the opportunity to directly interact with the schools from abroad.

Sawyerr said: “The fair is free and parents should seize this opportunity and attend to ensure that the big investment they are about to make is based on facts and not hearsay.”

“The school and country must be the right fit for the child and must play to their strengths.”

“Investing in our children and the future of Nigeria through global education has become indeed, pertinent,” she added.

Vanguard