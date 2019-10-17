Alpha Specialties blames rise in counterfeit drugs on lack of enforcement

By Gabriel Olawale

Alpha Specialties, a sub-sect of Alpha Pharmacy and leading provider of medical equipment in Nigeria has called for mass orientation of the general public on how to access or purchase quality medications in a bid to tackle the scourge of counterfeit drugs in the society.

Speaking at the 2019 Medic West Africa that brought together over 200 exhibitors from more than 32 countries, Team Lead of Alpha Specialties, Pharmacist Chimezie Obiwulu said that lack of law enforcement among others contributed to the increase of counterfeit drugs that have sent many to early grave.

“To curb this menace, we need to begin mass orientation of the general public on where to purchase quality medications, how to identify accredited pharmacies. Technology should also be leveraged to address this problem.

The mobile authentication service used to verify the authenticity of some drugs should extend to all drugs. Furthermore, laws guiding drug distribution should be strictly enforced and adhered to by all parties involved.

Chimezie further noted that Alpha Pharmacy has been in existence for over 33years, “we now run a three-prong business; retail pharmacy, pharmaceutical distribution and Alpha Specialties. In partnership with GE Healthcare and Tuttnauer, Alpha Specialties provide quality medical equipment to healthcare facilities across the country.

“Our mission is to ensure good healthcare gets to the grassroots. We are changing the narrative by providing healthcare facilities with localized and standard technology at affordable rates. We have also realized equipment maintenance is a challenge for most facilities hence we provide end-users with maintenance and training.

“Alpha Pharmacy is the foremost supplier of anaesthesia agents, fertility hormones and rare ethical products for each medical sub-specialty. Our goal is to impact the lives of every Nigerian by providing quality solutions across healthcare.”

Vanguard