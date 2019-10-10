Allegri said to be willing to replace Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position at Manchester United is far from certain and Massimiliano Allegri could be his successor, should the English side dismiss their current coach.

The Red Devils have only won two of their eight Premier League games so far this season, sitting just a couple of points above the relegation zone.

Allegri is one of the candidates to replace the Norwegian and, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian tactician is willing to put an end to his one-year sabbatical and return to coaching if Unitedpresent him an offer.

The former Juventus coach, who departed Turin in the summer, has won six Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia medals and the Supercoppa Italiana three times.

After being in charge of teams such as SPAL, Sassuoloand Cagliari, he took over at AC Milan where he stayed from 2010 until 2014, before getting appointed by the Old Lady.

Source: Marca

Vanguard News