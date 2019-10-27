Alleged sex worker locks up client in room, steals jeep, other valuables after having sex

By Evelyn Usman

A 23-year-old alleged commercial sex worker, who posed as a sales agent, has been arrested for allegedly stealing a Toyota jeep, phones and other valuables from a man who contracted her services.

The victim identified simply as Patrick, who resides at Toyin street Ikeja, Lagos disclosed that he met the suspect, Deborah Nwachukwu, at Shoprite, Ikeja, selling some cleaning products for a company. He stated that he invited her to come clean his apartment, last weekend, with an agreement to pay her N20,000 for the service.

However, he said when he woke up at about 2am, last Monday, he discovered that the lady, was nowhere to be found. He alleged that she carted away his two Samsung S10 phones, Wristwatch, designer perfume and some cash. Not done, she was alleged to have zoomed off in the victim’s Toyota jeep.

Luck, however, ran against the suspect as she was arrested by policemen from Ikeja division led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Gbenga Ogunsaki, through a tracking device.

But during interrogation, the suspect told policemen that the invitation was not just for cleaning the house but for sexual reasons.

She said, “ After having sex with him, I noticed that the complainant was asleep and I quickly took his two phones, Wristwatch, designer perfume, some cash and his Jeep and escaped from the house. I locked him up in the room”. She, however, expressed regrets over her action, saying she only needed the vehicle to leave the vicinity at that ungodly hour, adding that her intention was to drop it somewhere and leave with other stolen items.

A spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Elkana Bala, said that all the stolen items were recovered from the suspect, adding that she had been charged to court and remanded in correctional custody.

Vanguard Nigeria News