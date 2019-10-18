Alleged sex tape of Texas pastor goes viral (Video)

By David O Royal

Alleged sex tape of Pastor in Texas, David Wilson has gone viral on social media. It got the social media flooded with jokes and memes



The explicit video has made its way across social media, even sending the term “Pastor Wilson” to the top of Twitter trends for the United States on Friday. The original video, which has been viewed close to 190,000 times and garnered a number of retweets, allegedly shows the Texas-based pastor in a sex act with a mostly unseen and completely unidentified woman.

A family member claims that they do not know if the video is real, and believe that someone may be trying to gain fame from the pastor’s name. Wilson is listed as the senior pastor of a Texas-based church.

However, another video of the pastor has been released and in the video, the pastor admitted that he loves women “Yes, I’m a pastor and I love p**sy” he said.

Oh well!!

Pastor Wilson has a message for y’all🚶🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fR8D9pbGos — AUNTY ADA (@AuntyAdaa) October 18, 2019

While nothing about the controversial video has been confirmed, it still managed to gain viral attention across social media. Many shared memes and joked about the explicit content of the film. Others shared what was believed to be a social media account for the pastor’s wife, posting screenshots of messages sent about the video.

It was not clear how Pastor Wilson’s alleged sex tape was released.

Vanguard Nigeria News