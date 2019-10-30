Alleged fraud: Court adjourns Maina’s suit for bail application until Nov. 6

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, adjourned for hearing the bail application filed by the former Chairman of defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, until Nov. 6.

Justice Okon Abang gave the ruling after taking the arguments of the defence and prosecution counsel.

He is being prosecuted by the anti-graft agency on a 12-count charge bordering “money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud.”

However, Maina pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against him by the EFCC.

The judge had, on Oct 25, fixed Wednesday for trial, after listening to the submissions of prosecution and defence counsel and ordered the EFCC to remand Maina in the Nigerian Correctional Service centre.

Source: NAN

Vanguard News