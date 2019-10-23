Vanguard Logo

Alleged Extortion: Another 26 FRSC officials arrested, says ICPC

Another set of 26 officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have been arrested over alleged extortion of motorists in different parts of the country.

Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC,

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday.

The statement was signed by the ICPC’s spokesperson, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa.

Okoduwa said that the culprits were apprehended during a joint operation codenamed “Operation Tranquility”, involving operatives of the ICPC, FRSC and the Department of State Security Services (DSS).

” This is coming less than three months after a similar operation led to the arrest of 37 officials of the corps in six states across the country in August,” Okodua said.

