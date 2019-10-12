Alleged 820 bus fraud: Ambode’s Commissioner ready for probe

By Jane Echewedo

Olusegun Banjo, the immediate past Commissioner of budget and planing in Lagos State, has thrown his weight behind ongoing probe of his boss, former state Governor, Mr. Akinwumi Ambode, by the state House of Assembly.

He said this in a reaction to story published by some national newspapers titled: “Bus Purchase Assembly Threatens To Order Ambode Arrest,” attributing his absence to breakdown of communication with the members of assembly.

He said as a law abiding citizen of the State, he will cooperate with state assembly members, to give his stewardship as a commissioner during the last regime.

“As a commissioner in charge of budget at the time, this publication of the proceedings of the State House of Assembly came to me as a surprise since at no time was any invitation extended to me to appear before any committee of the house.

“Though I was not expecting any invitation as I was never part of the Bus Purchase and Implementation Committee set up by the former governor, before my appointment as a commissioner. I would gladly have responded to any invitation addressed to me by the house or any anti corruption group looking into the matter or any matter concerning the period of my service.

“I wish to correct the insinuation in the publication that I deliberately avoided the House of Assembly and also to state my readiness to appear before any of its committees as this is the least required of me as a citizen of Lagos State and someone who has occupied public position in the past,” Banjo said.

Vanguard