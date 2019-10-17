All politicians are into charms ― Moshood Oshun, Lagos lawmaker

We all tie charm within our waists, arms and even rob on our bodies

Even the civil servants patronise black powers to get promotion

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Moshood Oshun, has indicted all Nigerian politicians on fetish practices saying no political class can be exonerated of using charm.

He disclosed this during the Yoruba speaking plenary yesterday even as he supported the proposal to declare traditional festive period, ‘Isese Day’, a public holiday, which is August 20.

Earlier at the plenary a member of the House who is also the Chairman House Committee on Home Affairs, Mr David Setonji, moved the motion that the ‘Isese Day’ should be celebrated and declared public holiday as it is practised in Osun state.

Oshun, in his contribution, said that if all lawmakers in the plenary were asked to stand up and pull up their clothes, none of them will be exonerated. “We all tie charm within our waists, arms and even rob on our bodies.

“All politicians are into charms. We all patronise black powers and we know where to go during elections and to what extent we seek black powers to win elections. We wear charms within our arms. Even the civil servants patronise black powers to get promotions,” Oshun said.

Another lawmaker, representing Epe 1, Mr Abiodun Tobun, maintained upholding tradition and culture will serve as a deterrent to curb corruption and social vices in the country.

Also corroborating his view, Mr Kehinde Joseph, representing Alimosho II, reiterated that it is pertinent to uphold virtues of culture and tradition as it relates to daily lives.

In another reaction, a lawmaker representing Ojo I, Mr Victor Akande said, culture and tradition are what make tourism attractive. “It will bring about investment and boost our Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, in the long run,” he noted.

In his response, the deputy speaker, who presided over the plenary on behalf of the Speaker, Mr Wasiu Eshilokun, restated the need to look into the matter.

Vanguard