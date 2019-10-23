All hands must be on deck to ensure every girl- child gets basic education

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The Chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King, has described the statistics of out-of-school girls in some parts of the state as alarming. This is is as he called for urgent attention to the education sector.

Speaking on Thursday in Lagos at an event organised by the Lagos State Government School Based Committee Mothers’ Association to mark the International Day of the Girl Child, Alawiye-King, who was represented by a Permanent Member of SUBEB in Lagos State, Mrs Sijuade Idowu-Tiamiyu, said, that all hands must be on deck to make sure that all girls that all out-of-school girls are back to school.

“In the schools in Lagos State, we have 50 per cent of male pupils and 50 per cent of female pupils. But we should not be happy about the statistics. If you go to Makoko, Ajegunle, Ojo, Egbeda, Ikorodu, and Iyana-Iba you will know that girls are out of school.

The SUBEB Chairman added that the State Government places high premium on Education of children, emphasizing that the board will ensure that no child is left behind in the access to quality education especially the Girl-Child as they are the future Mothers of tomorrow

He appreciated the efforts of Lagos state chapter of Mothers’ Association in promoting the education of Girl-Child and promised to work with the Association in curbing out of school menace.

In her words “SUBEB will work closely with your association and also National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person, (NAPTIP) in ensuring that the Girl-Child has a better future”.

The Chairperson of Lagos State Chapter of Mothers’ Association, Princess Oyegbami stated that Girl-Child is very important in the future of the country “this is because when you train a Girl-Child you are training a Nation.”

She stated that part of the functions of the Mothers’ Association is to strengthen the promotion of girl child education, to eradicate gender disparity amongst others.

Princess Oyegbami promised the Association’s collaboration with SUBEB in ensuring that every Girl-Child gets quality education.

Also at the occasion, the Executive Director and Founder of Live Abundantly Initiative, Dr Ama Onyerima, said the education of the girl child will end the cycle of violence, exploitation, poverty, and inequality.

Onyerima, however, called on parents to put an end to child labour, which she described as a violation of the fundamental right of children.

Let“Child labour is an exploitation of the child to have him or her work to feed the family, it is a violation against their fundamental rights,” she said.

