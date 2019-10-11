Alaibe deny claims of withdrawal of legal suit against PDP, Douye Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The former Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Timi Alaibe has dismissed as untrue the claims by some politicians in Bayelsa State that he has bowed to pressure and withdraw his legal suit against the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and candidate of the party in the state, Senator Douye Diri over the disputed September 3, governorship primaries of the party.

Some PDP members in the state had on Tuesday claimed that the peace and reconciliation committee of the party led by Senator Rufus Inatimi-Spiff have reached out to Timi Alaibe and he has decided to withdraw his legal suit against the party and its flag bearer, Senator Douye Diri ahead of the governorship poll.

But the head of the legal team to Chief Alaibe, Somina Johnbull, Esq, in a statement yesterday in Yenagoa, described the claim as a rumour and insisted that Chief Timi Alaibe has not withdrawn his case against the party and its flag bearer, Senator Douye Diri.

According to the statement, “Our attention has been drawn to the false story that our client, Chief Ndutimi Alaibe has withdrawn the legal action instituted against the conduct and outcome of the Bayelsa PDP Governorship primaries at the Federal High Court.

“We do not have any instruction from and have not withdrawn the said suit which is still pending in court and which our client is determined to pursue to its logical conclusion.

“Our client resorted to filing an action to deepen democratic practice in the political party, which he is devoted to. This right is protected and guaranteed by Section 87(9) of the Electoral Act. This is the least, he can do to challenge the obviously skewed and manipulated processes and events of the said PDP primaries.

“Members of the public are advised to disregard the news of any purported withdrawal of the court action, as well as be wary of further fake news surrounding our client as the said suit progresses.

“Our client further notes that the resort to false propaganda would not dampen his resolve to ensure that power returns to the people.”

Vanguard News