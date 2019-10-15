The Local Organising Committee for the 2019 Alaghodaro Summit has assured of an eventful outing to mark the third anniversary of Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki’s first term in office.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, who gave the assurance, said adequate preparations are being put in place to ensure a seamless third edition of the summit.

He noted that the governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki will use the occasion of the summit to render an account of his stewardship to Edo people.

Osagie said, “The interesting thing about the 2019 Alaghodaro Summit is the focus on how the Obaseki-led administration has continued to deliver dividends of democracy to Edo people and residents.

“This includes reforms in basic education, through the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme, technical education and job creation through which over 100,000 persons have gained one form of skill to another.

“The Production Centre is open 24 hours, 7 days a week, with uninterrupted power supply to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) who are carrying out their day-to-day businesses; primary healthcare centres across the states are being refurbished to improve access to affordable healthcare services, and more rural communities are being connected to urban centres through construction of roads.

“There is also the urban renewal drive, farmers have started harvesting from their farms. This is possible through the peaceful and stable business environment provided by the Obaseki-led government,” he said.

Osagie continued, “In 2017, Alaghodaro summit hosted big-ticket investors from all parts of the world, who converged in Benin City. Since the hosting of the 2017 investment summit, the state has continued to witness an influx of investors across all sectors.

“In 2018 edition, we had a people’s summit that brought all Edo people and residents together in one place, face-to-face with their governor.”

The governor’s aide further explained “From the theme of the 2019 summit: ‘Delivering to Our People ‘The Next Level,’ one can tell that the focus is how the governor intends to do more for our people, the farmer, the vulcanisers on the streets, the market men and women, drivers, young people, those in the organised private sector, civil servants and the unemployed among others.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.