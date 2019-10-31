The United States has released the first declassified video and images of the US troops two-hour raid that resulted in the death of the ISIS leader, al-Baghdadi and the most suitable man alleged would have replaced him.

The video shows how the US commandos approached the killed leader’s compound and how aerial strikes were carried out using F-15 fighter jets and MQ-9 Reaper Drones.

To confirm al-Baghdadi’s death, the commander in charge of the US Central Command, Gen. Frank McKenzie said they used a DNA previously retrieved from Baghdadi while he was detained at a Camp in Iraq.

When questioned on Baghdadi’s reactions at the point of death, McKenzie said he could not confirm the US President’s claim that he was “whimpering and crying” while “he died like a dog”.

Also, contrary to the formerly relayed information that Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest that killed three children who were with him, the General said, updated information revealed that only two children of about 12-year-old were with him.

He reportedly crawled into a hole along with those children.

Clarifying how the troops that participated in the raid could be in the country when Mr Trump already withdrew US forces from Syria, McKenzie said the troops were already pre-staged in Syria.

Vanguard News Nigeria.