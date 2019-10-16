Akwa Ibom police commissioner reunites four-year-old boy with mother

Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zaki Ahmed, has reunited a four-year-old boy identified as master Victor Samuel Asuquo who got missing on October 13 with his mother, miss Comfort Elijah.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko MacDon, who disclosed this a statement on Wednesday in Uyo, said the boy was found by good Samaritan, one Ekemini Stanley, along his Street Ukpong Ebe Street, Uyo and took him to the police station.

He said: “The four-year-old attended a Church service at Deeper Life Bible Church, IBB Way, Uyo, with his senior cousin, one Michael Godswill, who resides at Afaha Ikot Obio Nkan, in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of the state.

“After the service, the whereabouts of young Asuquo could not be determined.

“A Good Samaritan, one Ekemini Stanley, residing at No. 4 Ukpong Ebe Street, Uyo, found the child along his street and took him to ‘C’ Division Police Station, Aka/Etinan.

“The same day, at about 9:00 p.m. when the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Odiko Macdon visited the Division, he saw the said boy and queried what a child of that age was doing at the police station at such a time but was informed that he was a found child.”

MacDon said he asked the officers concerned to bring the boy to the Public Relations Department at the State Headquarters the following day while concerted efforts were being made by the DPO and the Juvenile welfare centre (JWC) of the Division to locate the parents.