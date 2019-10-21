Akwa Ibom plans two rehabilitation Centres for ex-militants

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has put plans in place to establish two rehabilitation centres in for ex-militants that dropped their arms last year after terrorising Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun local government areas for over two years.

Chairman of Ukanafun Local Government Area, Mr. Uko Idiong, who disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Uyo said the rehabilitation centers are located at Government Technical School, Ikot Adaidem in Ibiono LGA and Technical Technical college Ikot Akata in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area.

Idiong said he believed that the renovation of the buildings at both centres would be completed by the end of this year.

He said, “The state government is planning two rehabilitation centres for the ex-militants. One of the centres is at Government Technical

School, Ikot Adaidem in Ibiono Local Government Area and another one is at Technical college Ikot Akata in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area.

“The centres are part of the state government efforts to sustain the amnesty deal with the ex-militants. We believe that before the end of this year the renovation of the centres would be completed.

“We are witnessing the return of peace and everybody displaced during the crisis have started returning back”.

Idiong expressed the hope that the rehabilitation of the ex-militants would address pockets of crimes still witnessed in the area.

He explained that the ex-militants would be trained in various vocations including shoemaking, tailoring, welding and fabrication, carpentry and other petty traders at the two designated centres.

Recall that the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel had last year granted amnesty to over 400 militants that terrorised Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun Local Government Areas of the state for over two years after they laid down their arms which immediately restored normalcy to the affected communities.

