Akwa Ibom Govt condemns violence in Secondary School

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state government has condemned in strong terms report of incidences of violence by students of Government Technical College, Ewet, Nwaniba in Uyo local government area.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Nse Essien who spoke while addressing staff and students of the School in the wake of reports of unruly behaviour among the students, vowed to support any School Principal whose student would be arrested for indiscipline or involvement in cult activities.

He said, “In the last two weeks, we have recorded a lot of incidences of violence attributed to students of Ewet Technical College and we condemn it in strong terms.

“Henceforth, any property you destroy, it is mandatory you will pay for it. It is high time you started behaving like students. Your school has become so notorious for fomenting trouble everywhere.

“And if you are caught, you will spend some time in detention, and anyone found culpable will be dismissed to serve as a deterrent to others”

Essien who described the students’ attitude as shameful and huge embarrassment, stressed that time was up for the government to institute peace and discipline in trouble-prone public schools in the state.

He charged teachers in public schools across the state to understand that their primary responsibility is to produce quality products which comes through their guidance.

He promised to monitor the School on a regular basis to ensure there was compliance with government directive over the situation, saying that no sane government would fold its hands and watch its students involved in actions detrimental to the society.

“This government is strongly averse to cultism, truancy, inter School clashes and other forms of vices, and ready to root out the bad eggs among them to restore sanity to the system.

“Akwa Ibom Government efforts in the education sector are targeted at producing responsible students who will be useful to society in future, therefore students must concentrate on their studies and refrain from acts capable of damaging their future.

“The problem here is not too difficult to handle. It is to identify and get rid of them. I will be on your side to instill discipline here. Teachers are disciplinarians and are expected to prove their mettle”, Essien stressed.

