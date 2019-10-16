Akwa Ibom CP warns child traffickers, tasks parents on security

By Harris Emanuel

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has warned child traffickers and thieves to steer clear of the state even as he tasked parents to be security-conscious and see the security of their wards as Paramount.

Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed stated this while lauding one in Stanley for recovering a four-year-old boy, Master Victor Samuel Asuquo, who got missing on Sunday, 13th October 2019 and subsequently handed him over to the nearest police station.

The CP who spoke through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon, a Superintendent of Police, explained that, “the four-year-old attended a Church service at Deeper Life Bible Church, IBB Way, Uyo, with his senior cousin, one Michael Godswill who resides at Afaha Ikot Obio Nkan, in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area.

“After Service, the whereabouts of young Master Godwin could not be determined. A Good Samaritan, one Ekemini Stanley, residing at No. 4 Ukpong Ebe Street, Uyo, found the child along his street and took him to ‘C’ Division Police Station, Aka/Etinan.

“The same day, at about 9 pm when the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Odiko Macedon visited the Division, he saw the said boy and queried what a child of that age was doing at the Police station at such a time but was informed that he was a found child.

” He asked the officers concerned to bring him to the Public Relations Department at the State Headquarters the following day while concerted efforts were being made by the DPO and the Juvenile welfare centre (JWC) of the Division to locate the parents.

” It is heartwarming to state that on Tuesday, at about 3 pm, the Police located the mother of the missing but found child, one miss Comfort Elijah of Nung Ette, Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area.”

However, the Commissioner called on other citizens of the State to emulate the good Samaritan, warning perpetrators of Child Stealing and Traffickers to stay away from Akwa Ibom State or face the wrath of the law.

The CP who was also impressed by the brilliance of the little boy whose mother said was not going to school because of lack of funds, awarded scholarship to him to commence school on Thursday, October 17h, 2019.

