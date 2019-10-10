Akume cautions media against negative reports

Sen. George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, has cautioned the media against negative reportage capable of destabilising government’s efforts to develop the country.

Akume gave the caution when delegates from Television Continental (TVC) News station paid him courtesy visit on Thursday in Abuja.

Akume, who commended the media for its contribution to the development of democracy in Nigeria, regretted some negative development among some media outfits in some quarters.

He said constructive criticism would serve as instrument for government to learn lessons from.

Akume emphasised on the relevance of media in the development of any country, saying that it was important for it to ensure balance and fairness in presentation of reportage of events.

He advised journalists in the country to always be cautious in their reportage in order to protect the image of the country.

“Ì am not saying you don’t have to criticise government, but to criticise, you must be very constructive and when you do that, government learnt quite a lot from you.

“The press contributes immensely to destabilisation of government, and I hope that TVC’s mission would certainly not in any way to promote negatively on the image of the ministry.

He said that TVC had made remarkable impacts in Nigeria by employing over 500 Nigerians to work in the company.

Akume advised the TVC crew to always engage in positive programmes that would impact positively on the lives of Nigerians.

He said the ministry would be unable to fulfill its mandates without partnership with other private sector, including TVC news station.

“I want to assure you that this ministry will work with you to ensure that the mandate given to us in this ministry is fully implemented, “ he said.

Earlier, Mr Andrew Hanlon, Chief Executive Officer of TVC, who led the delegation said the mission to visit the minister was to seek synergy for more development in Nigeria.

Hanlon said the organisation had come a long way with Nigeria, describing the country as great with wonderful people.

“TVC has been working here in the country for sometimes now and has employed over 500 Nigerians and we have taken their welfare seriously among our priorities.

“We are very glad because we know how important the ministry is, being the new and very young ministry just created.

“I think the basic assess that Nigeria has is its people, Nigerians are wonderful and welcoming people, TVC’s journey in Nigeria is a journey to reinvigorate, to improve the services in the company.“

Hanlon pledged continuous support for the country’s development through the company’s activities across board.

“We need your support in area of advertisement and other news bulletin, without which we will not have revenue to support our business in the country.

“We want to engage in partnership, engage in new relationship to improve in our businesses we do.

“So today, we want to have a hand of fellowship with your ministry for the continuous growth in our company which will be of great benefits to Nigerians also, “ he said. (NAN)

Vanguard