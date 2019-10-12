Akpodiete mourns Pa David Adjarho JP

By Ephraim Oseji

Human rights lawyer and All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Barrister Christmas Akpodiete, expressed sadness over the death of Chief David Obokarowho Adjarho JP.

In a statement sent from New York, Akpodiete said “I am deeply saddened about the death of this great man, who contributed a lot to the advancement of our society, Papa served our nation meritoriously for over 30 years in the Delta State Ministry of Agriculture and rose to the rank of Senior Ranger before he retired many years ago,” he said.

Dr. (Mrs) Edith Christmas-Akpodiete MD said her grandfather was an extraordinary great man. “He was a disciplinarian who upheld the truth at all times. He was a man who never condone bad behavior. He was extremely neat, very straightforward and was always praying for everyone,” she recalled.

Recounting her memories of him, she ended by saying “he will be greatly missed and will never be forgotten.”

Chief Adjarho, is the father of Britain-based lawyer, Barrister Avwenagbiku Adjarho and Barrister Andrew Adjarho, both human right lawyers.

He died at a ripe of 90 years and he is survived by 15 children, 41 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, sons and daughters in-laws.

Among them are Deaconess Felicia Adjarho, who is also based in the United Kingdom, Mrs. Juliana Agoda and Deacon Omowhovo Adjarho, who is now the heir of the family.

Late Pa Adjarho will be buried next weekend at his country home in Kokori, Delta State.

Vanguard