Breaking News
Translate

Akeredolu sacks aide over Facebook comment

On 4:47 pmIn Newsby

Dayo Johnson – Akure

THE Special Assistant to Ondo State Governor on Political Matters, Augustine Pelemo, has been sacked over a Facebook comment.

NULGE commends Akeredolu for not tampering with LG funds
Governor Akeredolu

Vanguard gathered that Pelemo who was attached to the office of the deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi, posted a comment alleged to be offensive to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on his Facebook wall.

Findings by Vanguard showed that the aide in his comments on Sunday while wishing the wife of the deputy governor, Mrs Ajewole Agboola, happy birthday,described her as the “Acting First Lady.”

The post read: “Happy Birthday to the Acting First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs. Ajewole Agboola Ajayi. Long may you live ma.”

Governor Akeredolu is currently on leave and his deputy has been functioning in acting capacity in the last three weeks.

He is expected back in the country and today..

However, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said in a statement that Pelemo was sacked in a “bid to instil sanity and nip in the bud divisive acts and tendencies inimical to the existing cordiality and cohesion in the administration government.”

Ojogo said the sack takes immediate effect..

The statement said: “This directive is with immediate effect; and it underscores the need to instill sanity and nip in the bud, divisive acts and tendencies inimical to the existing cordiality and cohesion in the administration led by the Governor.

“While wishing him well in his future endeavours, Mr. Governor further directs Pelemo to hand over every government property in his possession to the Deputy Chief of Staff without further delay..”

 

Vanguard

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.