Akeredolu hail Supreme Court Verdict

Dayo Johnson Akure

The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu yesterday hailed the verdict of the Supreme Court which upheld the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the governor, “the real victory of the legal process belongs to Democracy.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant to the Governor On Media and Publicity Ojo Oyewamide

‘Akeredolu said ‘At last, the seeming suspense over the 2019 Presidential Election and its attendant legal issues has come to an end. The pronouncement of the Nation’s Apex Court as regards the petition remains a very welcome development.

While congratulating President Buhari as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Akeredolu equally salutes all those whose belief in the Judicial System strengthened their resolve to find solace rather than resorting to untoward measures.

”This is courage worth celebrating. In this regard, we, as a Nation, have collectively earned an enviable reputation for the Rule of Law and constitutionalism.

“The entire chain of the legal processes has been exhausted.

“This is even as litigants from all sides have had a profound opportunity to ventilate their arguments up to the Supreme Court.

‘The governor said ‘It is heartwarming that the legal fireworks terminating with today’s verdict are products of our Constitutional rights which have been expressed to enrich democracy. No doubt, the real victory belongs to Democracy,.

