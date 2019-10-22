Dayo Johnson – Akure

Ondo state government, on Monday denied that governor Rotimi Akeredolu ordered the unconditional release of the embattled traditional ruler of Ayetoro community in the Ilaje Local Government of Ondo state, Olorunmbe Ojagbohunmi, from prison custody.

A statement issued and signed by the State Commissioner for Justice and the Attorney General, Mr. Kola Olawoye in Akure said that “the report was not only false, or mischievous but targeted to portray the state government as an enemy of rule of law.

Olawoye absolved the state governor Akeredolu of meddling in the case or the chieftaincy tussle in the coastal community noting that the report was totally incorrect.

According to the statement “Ojagbohunmi was released by the Court after meeting the bail condition and the state government was not involved in his release as claimed in some reports.

” The government of Ondo state under the able leadership of Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu strongly disclaims a publication that a monarch regains freedom after nine months in prison unconditionally.

The state government hereby states the correct position as follows; that Mr. Ojagbohunmi Oluwanmbe and five others are facing criminal charges in case of All/50C/2019 before His Lordship, Hon. Justice Bode Adegbehingbe.

” Bail was granted to Mr. Oluwanmbe Ojagbohunmi and the other five defendants on the 30th September 2019 by the said Judge at His discretion based on the merit of the application before the Court.

” Therefore it is not correct that the state government unconditionally released Ojagbohunmi and the other defendants on 30th September 2019.

” Bail is not tantamount to the discharge or release of the defendants.

” The publication linking the state government to the release is totally mischievous and contrary to the provisions of the Ondo State Administration of Criminal Justice Law, 2015

The state government, however, stated that “it would not pervert the course of justice, not minding the personality of those involved in the case, saying the law must take its course.

Recall that ljagbohunmi was released from Olokuta Medium Prison after being on remand for nine months following the chieftaincy tussle in the community between him and Oba Micah Ajijo who is recognised by the state government.

vanguard