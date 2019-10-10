Ajegunle teachers and others win at Oracle Academy Hackathon Event

By Ayo Oikoyi

In line with its commitment to reach over 1.5 million students across 10,000 academic institutions in Nigeria, Oracle Academy partnered with WifiCombat to conduct a 3-day workshop for computer science educators.

The training which brought together teachers from both public and private secondary schools in Lagos is aimed at ensuring that the teachers are able to learn basic programming skills that can solve real life problems.

Mrs Dele Tejuoso, CEO of WifiCombat in her introduction expressed her excitement about this year’s computer science educator boot camp and Hackathon workshop. She said this is the biggest so far in the history of Nigeria with the introduction of over 60 new schools from Apapa and Ajegunle axis of the state. She said the workshop was an avenue to learn, unlearn and relearn as educators. She admonished the teachers to feel free to network, ask questions and not be afraid to make mistake, as the workshop was organized all to achieve a common goal of making them better teachers.

The 3-day training ended with a competition between educators. The completion was a task to where educators were required to design an animation that creates awareness about sustainable development goals on the effects of plastics affecting pollution on the environment using Alice programing language.

Alice is used by teachers at all levels from middle schools (and sometimes even younger) to universities. The programing language is used in subjects ranging from visual arts and language arts to the fundamentals of programming and introduction to java courses.

The educators who were divided into groups made up of teachers from different schools presented their result after two hours. Group 3 predominantly made up of teachers from Ajegunle won the competition and received laptops and other gifts.

Ms Sefunmi Fadahunsi, Project Manager, Africa for Oracle Academy in her closing remarks admonished educators to think outside the box in their teaching efforts. She said this is the only way to make a significant impact in developing students and make them compete globally.

During the event, Mrs Abimbola Adelakun a parent of the 10year old winner in the senior category last year, said during her remarks, “I am very excited this year’s edition of empowering teachers as they are the catalyst for the change we need.”

Technology has become very ubiquitous. Therefore, it is very important to get the next generation well trained in the creation of tech solutions.

Vanguard