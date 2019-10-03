Aiteo, Jigo bag double awards from OAU

The Executive Vice Chairman, Board, and Staff of integrated energy group, Aiteo has expressed delight for the award of excellence from the African Institute for Science Policy and Innovation (AISPI) of Obafemi Awolowo University for the group and her Global Group Director, Procurement & Corporate Services, Mrs. SPB Jigo.

The award of excellence is issued to individuals and corporate entities in recognition of their immense contributions in the energy sector, and sustainable development in Science and technology and reflects Aiteo and Mrs. SPB Jigo’s contributions to the Oil and Gas industry in Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the Group, Aiteo’s Group Managing Director, Victor Okoronkwo, reiterated Aiteo’s strong commitment to policy development in the Oil & Gas industry. He said, “…we have been at the fore and continue to be interested in policy for driving Oil & Gas industry which translates to economic growth.

From fiscal policies to regulatory frameworks that would attract investment and technical know-how, be rest assured that our strategic objectives are in consonance.” Mrs. SPB Jigo, a lawyer by training upon receiving her award buttressed Aiteo’s keen interest in policy development, “Aiteo as a firm believer in Corporate Social Responsibility and charitable endeavors strongly align with interest groups and institutions like yourself (AISPI) to further policies that will deliver sustainable goals and invariably a better society for us all.”

She also expressed Aiteo’s desire to continue to work with the institute in more concrete ways in which she surmised, “We look forward to collaborating with the institute in developing innovative solutions that target pipeline security challenges in the Upstream oil and gas industry sector thereby effecting sustainable development in our ever widening economy.”

The African Institute for Science Policy and Innovation (AISPI) was established as the Technology Planning and Development Unit (TPDU) in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife (OAU) in 1974 primarily to conduct policy research on how to harness Science and Technology (S&T) for economic development and to advise government on S&T matters. The institute is the first of its kind in Africa. A category II UNESCO institute.

