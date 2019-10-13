Aisha Buhari’s return ends fake news  — Enugu APC

By Anayo Okoli.

ENUGU- Enugu State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has welcomed the return of First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari back to the country, saying her return has cleared all the rumours about her whereabouts.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mrs Kate Ofor said Nigerians were happy to see welcome, Mrs Buhari, back and condemned all the rumours that milled around in her few months of absence.

Also read:

“I wholeheartedly welcome our dear First Lady back to the country, for her return has put a full stop to fake news which dominated our public domain. Methinks we have to only find legitimate means to curb fake news and also come to terms that social media have no gatekeeper.

Therefore, we must cultivate the culture of sieving the genuine from the fake news”. Offor said.

Vanguard