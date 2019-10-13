PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari returns to Nigeria after ‘deserved rest’

Aisha Buhari has arrived Nigeria in the early hours of Sunday after been away for sometime in what she described as a “deserved rest”.

A statement by her spokesman, Suleiman Haruna, said that Aisha Buhari arrived 4.30 am at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

“This morning, First Lady of Nigeria, Dr Mrs Aisha Buhari returned to the country after a long holiday in the UK.

“She arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 4.30am via a British Airways flight.”

Mrs Buhari said she was happy to be home after a well-deserved rest.

“She confirmed that she was fully rejuvenated to continue the work of improving the health and well-being of women, children and other vulnerable Nigerians.

“She used the opportunity to thank her husband, family and well-wishers for their support and encouragement.

“On hand to receive her were wives of present and former governors and many associates,” the statement reads.

Vanguard