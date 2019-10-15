Aisha Buhari confirms Fatima’s video leak

Wife of Nigeria’s President, Aisha Buhari, has come out to explain and confirm what transpired in a viral video, which she admitted happened in the Aso Rock Villa and her security officers couldn’t do anything about it because it was “Mamman Daura’s daughter, Fatima that videoed me.”

While fielding questions from journalists upon her arrival from London Sunday morning on a viral video where she was caught on camera shouting and speaking in Hausa, Aisha Buhari explained that “Actually the video was an old video, the event happened. The event happened in the video and if you look at the video, it happened under the supervision of my security officers right behind me but they failed to do anything about it because it was Mamman Daura’s daughter, Fatima, that videoed me. So, both I and the security officers, our hands were tied up till today.”

Aisha Buhari “They failed to do anything about the video because it was Fatima, Mamman Daura’s daughter … and both me and the securities our hands were tied to do anything, and it still continues till today”. That speaks volumes. Nigeria is hijacked.pic.twitter.com/UkvCnT910H — AyeMojuba 🇳🇬 (@ayemojubar) October 15, 2019

Meanwhile, in an interview with BBC Hausa, President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Fatima, explained that she had to release the video because she wanted to prove that Aisha Buhari confronted her violently.

“My name is Fatima. I am a daughter to Malam Mamman Daura… if one reasons well, he or she will understand that it is not possible to say that the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, is denied access to her apartment but let me give a context,” she said.

“The apartment in question is called the Glass House. You know that there are several houses and apartments in the villa. When the president got into office, he gave the Glass House to our father, Mamman Daura.

“You all know that they are friends and are related, more so, they grew up together like twins. When he became president, he gave the Glasshouse to our dad and said he should stay there. Our dad stayed there for three years now until when the president’s son, Yusuf, had an accident and went to Germany for treatment.

“When he returned, the president told our dad to move out of that apartment to an even bigger one in the villa, that Yusuf is going to stay and be treated in the Glass House. The Glass House is closer to the main presidential apartment and that will make easier access to him by his mother. It is not in her apartment which is in the main apartment.”

“(On that day) My mom and dad were not around. So, my dad instructed me and my elder sister, both of us are working and we go to work every morning, that we should come on a Saturday and move our belongings to the new apartment the president instructed,” Fatima said.

She added that “We planned to park out then and have even concluded moving all the things. All of a sudden, in the afternoon, as we were busy on that errand of packing our belongings when we heard noise from outside. I was in an inner room in the house while my sister was in an outer one close to the main gate of the apartment. So my sister went out before I could come out.

“On getting there, it was the wife of the president. When she came, the door was locked and she picked a metal chair and broke the door. I have sent the picture to you. My sister that went out was almost hit by the chair. She threw the chair which broke through the door and almost hit my sister.

“I was so shocked and afraid of getting there because she (Mrs Buhari) was shouting and reigning abuses words and saying we should move out of that apartment. That she has never seen this kind of thing before. I then went back and picked my phone because if one is to say that she acted that way, no one would believe it without proof. She has already been saying a lot of things depicting that she is being suppressed.

“So I recorded it to show our parents and the security so that they will know the truth should anything happen. Because of the way she (Aisha Buhari) was raging and shouting, I was thinking that she would pick something and hit us with it or something like that. That was why we recorded it. Had it been we wanted to release the video, we would have done it earlier. But you know if a video clip enters one or two hands, you can’t control where it will get to,” Fatima recounted.

Vanguard