Airhiavbere bags chieftaincy title in Igalla land

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State and former Commander of the Nigerian Army Finance Corps, Gen. Charles Airiavbere was this weekend conferred with a chieftaincy title by the Attah of Igala, Kingdom in Kogi State, His Royal Majesty Agabaidu Idakwo Ameh Oboni 11.

He was given the title Eju Attah of Igalla Land. His Majesty Ameh Oboni 11 said the title is being conferred on the retired General due to the role he played in facilitating the ground Breaking of the IDAH-AGENEBODE toll link Bridge across the River Niger.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and his deputy Mr Edward Onoja also bagged chieftaincy titles in the well-attended ceremony as the APC Governorship Campaign flagged off in Idah.

Gen. Airhiavbere who is also one of the governorship aspirants in Edo State that is being tipped to replace governor Godwin Obaseki expressed his gratitude to the Royal father and the people of lgalla Land both home and abroad for finding him worthy for the title.

He encouraged all well-meaning Nigerians to support the project which is being handled by PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation Ltd.

According to him, “It came to me as a surprise and I thank God that I have been so recognised and honoured beyond the boundaries of my state. I am grateful to the people of Igalla and the traditional institution for giving me this honour”.

Speaking on the political development in Edo State, Gen.Airhiavbare said ” it is very clear now to the whole world that we are dealing with a tyrant in Edo State as governor. It is said that today under his supervision APC members are being intimidated, harassed and beaten just because they have resisted his second term aspiration.

“But I am glad he is dealing with tested and dogged politicians in Edo State and he will be shown the out like an elephant in a China Shop. Like I said earlier, I am fully in the race for the 2020 governorship in Edo State. I am a party man and I believe very strongly in the leadership of our great National chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“We will back our Leader to reclaim APC from Governor Obaseki who today is executing policies that are not progressive for the State. We will not allow him to destroy APC in Edo State and that I can assure Nigerians” he stated.

Vanguard