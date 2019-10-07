Aim of the 7th Assembly is to add value to the system – Abia Speaker

Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji MNSE, has said the main objective of the State’s 7th House of Assembly is to improve the general well being of the people and add value to the system through quality legislative output.

The Speaker said this on Monday during an interactive session he had with a section of the media in his office.

Referring to the quality of legislative output since the inception of the 7th Assembly and its remodeled Complex, the Speaker said it is the resolve of Members to ensure that they impact positively on the lives of the people and greatly improve narratives about the legislature in the State before the end of their tenure.

“You can see for yourselves that our aim of adding value to the system is already gaining momentum and getting our people excited. We are truly focused on this mission and I thank my colleagues for their maximum cooperation without which we would not have been able to make these great strides within such a short time.

“We are not here to be at loggerheads with the Executive. That will be an unnecessary distraction. Rather, we shall continue to support, collaborate and cooperate with the Governor and his team to the extent that the different arms of government are interdependent without any losing its independence in the process especially considering that this is a PDP government. It is based on this that I call on Abians everywhere including the media to support Dr Okezie Ikpeazu who is the leader of the State.

“The Governor’s efforts at providing infrastructure and other social amenities in the State need to be appreciated; the destructive criticisms that have trailed these efforts are unnecessary and unwarranted. Criticisms are meant to build and not to destroy. As media practitioners, we owe it a duty to ourselves and our people not to join in such criticisms meant to tear down and not build”, he said.

The Speaker assured Abians that the 7th House of Assembly will not allow itself to be intimidated or blackmailed by anyone in the course of their legislative duties saying that “we are committed to a better life for NdiAbia and they are already seeing the results”.

Also present at the interactive session was the lawmaker representing Ugwunagbo State Constituency and Majority Whip of the House, Hon Munachim Alozie, and the Member representing Isialangwa North State Constituency, Hon Ginger Onwusibe.

Vanguard