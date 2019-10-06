Agbajoh and Akinwale: A Nigerian wedding made in the US

By Ephraim Oseji

It was pomp as legal luminary and social commentator, Mary Oyibocha-Agbajoh, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, gave her daughter, Barr. Onesirosan Agbajoh, out in marriage to Mr Femi Akinwale. The blissful event took place in California, United States.

Expressing her joy to well-wishers, an elated Oyibocha-Agbajoh said, “I waited patiently for this day to come and here I am, walking my precious daughter, Onesirosan Agbajoh, to the altar of God to start a new chapter in her life, after receiving the right training, love, care and sacrifices from home, to become a gorgeous bride to her prince charming,Femi Akinwale. I can’t stop thanking God for making me a very proud mother.

“And to you Femi, I have no doubts in mind that you will make a fine husband and continue to love and protect your wife like you have always done. I thank you, Mr and Mrs Akinwale (my-in-laws), for the gift of a charming, respectful, focused and loving son-in-law and for making my daughter a happy bride.”

Vanguard