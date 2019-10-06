Breaking News
Translate

Agbajoh and Akinwale: A Nigerian wedding made in the US

On 10:15 amIn Newsby

By Ephraim Oseji

It was pomp as legal luminary and social commentator, Mary Oyibocha-Agbajoh, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, gave her daughter, Barr. Onesirosan Agbajoh, out in marriage to Mr Femi Akinwale. The blissful event took place in California, United States.

The new couple: Onesirosan & Oluwafemi Akinwa

Expressing her joy to well-wishers, an elated Oyibocha-Agbajoh said, “I waited patiently for this day to come and here I am, walking my precious daughter, Onesirosan Agbajoh, to the altar of God to start a new chapter in her life, after receiving the right training, love, care and sacrifices from home, to become a gorgeous bride to her prince charming,Femi Akinwale. I can’t stop thanking God for making me a very proud mother.
From left: Oritseweyinmi Agbajoh, Onesirosan Agbajoh and Mary Oyibocha-Agbajoh

Sound Sultan unveils plans for Jungle Story 2(Opens in a new browser tab)

“And to you Femi, I have no doubts in mind that  you will make a fine husband and continue to love and protect your wife like you have always done. I thank you, Mr and Mrs Akinwale (my-in-laws), for the gift of a charming, respectful, focused and loving son-in-law and for making my daughter a happy bride.”

From left: Mr & Mrs Scott Iwebema, Mr & Mrs Segun Akinwale (groom’s parents), Barr Mary Oyibocha-Agbajoh (bride’s mum), Orittseweyinmi Agbajoh (bride’s brother) and Mr & Mrs Wale Mebude

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.