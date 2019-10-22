Breaking News
Agba Jalingo’s treasonable felony trial begins Wednesday

On 5:48 pm

Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River, has picked October 23 for the commencement of the treasonable felony trial involving the publisher of CrossRiverWatch, Mr Agba Jalingo.
court
Federal High Court, Lagos

Jalingo was arraigned on a four-count charge with two of those charges saying the journalist “did carry out acts of treason and treasonable felony by threatening through various publications on CrossRiverWatch.

Since then, the matter has been adjourned from one date to another, leading to Jalingo being remanded in a prison at Afokang, Calabar.

However, Justice Amobeda ruled on Tuesday that after several counter-affidavits between the prosecution counsel, D. T. Tarhemba, and one of the defendant’s counsels, James Ibor, the trial should commence.

“I hereby adjourned this matter to October 23, 2019, for the commencement of the trial of the defendant (Mr Agba Jalingo) by 10:00 a.m.,” Justice Amobeda ruled.

The judge had earlier adjourned the case for about 30 minutes and asked both counsels to put their heads together and resolve their conflicting counter-affidavits stalling the trial.

