Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has scooped the Premier League’s Manager of the Month award for September after another perfect set of results.

Liverpool beat Newcastle, Chelsea and Sheffield United, scoring six goals and conceding just two, to move to eight straight victories.

The Reds are the only team with a 100 per cent win record in this season’s top flight, and Klopp has now won the top award for two months in a row, according to DailyMail report.

In clinching the September edition, Klopp fought off competition from Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe, Chelsea’s Frank Lampard and Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

Klopp has now won the award five times overall, having previously collected the trophy in September 2016, December 2018 and March 2019 prior to this season.

If the German is to make it three in a row for this campaign, Liverpool will have to follow up their victory over Leicester with impressive showings against Manchester United and Tottenham – arguably their toughest tests yet.

Vanguard News Nigeria.