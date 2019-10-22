Breaking News
After 12-year trial, Orji Kalu gets judgement date

Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu and two others on trial for the past 12 years over alleged N7.65bn theft of Abia government money, will know their fate soon.

Orji Kalu
Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday, announced Dec. 2, as judgment date after the prosecution and the defence adopted their written addresses.

Kalu’s co-defendants are his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited; and Udeh Udeogu, who was Director of Finance and Accounts at the Abia State Government House during Kalu’s tenure as governor between 1999 and 2007.

Kalu was charged to court by the EFCC.

