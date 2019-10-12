AFRIFF 2019 gets under the way

…as the festival opens with ‘For Sama’

By Benjamin Njoku

Organizers of the yearly Africa International Film Festival, AFRIFF, have announced dates and partners for 2019 edition.

The festival is expected to kick off on Sunday, November 10, through Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the newly constructed FfilmHouse Cinemas at Landmark Retail Village, Victoria Island.

Speaking at a press parley, in Lagos, Chioma Ude, AFRIFF founder and Executive Director said, “International film matters more than ever. Our varied programme of the very best of cinema has the power of allowing us to understand how people with very different circumstances from all over the globe live, work and play. Continuing, she added: “We are proud to theme this year’s festival as one dedicated to SHEROES, those who enable us to dream and to celebrate story telling which challenge society. We are very much focused on training and supporting more female filmmakers this year and beyond.”

Chioma Ude was also joined by Festival sponsors, Access Bank, US Consulate, Nvivo TV, National Film Video Censors Board, Filmhouse Group and Century Group.”

Vanguard