AfDB to adopt ABUAD Teaching Hospital as staff medicare centre

African Development Bank (AfDB), on Thursday, expressed readiness to adopt the 400-bed Multi-System Afe Bablola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti (ABUTH) as a partner that will offer medicare to its staff in Africa. The decision was announced by Dr Augustine Uhunwangho, the AfDB Regional Medical Doctor, Nigeria Country.

Department, during an assessment tour of the hospital in Ado-Ekiti. Uhunwangho told newsmen after the tour that Afe Babalola Teaching Hospital had become the cynosure of all eyes.

The regional medical doctor, who led two other AfDA officials, Dr Salma Abdulkadir and Mr Emmanuel Akinwumi, said getting patronage from the bank would improve its service delivery system.

He said “our senior director visited the hospital and we are here on the assessment of manpower, equipment and services available. “Our staffs are always ready and desirous of being medically fit and our own is to recommend this facility after this assessment tour to the insurance company that is in charge of healthcare services to our staff.

“This has become necessary so that it can be enrolled as one of those facilities that can render health services to our staff.” The founder of the university, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), applauded AfDB for supporting the university in terms of recognition and provision of financial support.

He said “you have invested so much in us but we have invested much more in the hospital. “ABUAD had received commendations from all parts of the world for the university and hospital which we built only recently.

“Not long ago, the African Union (AU) honoured me as an Ambassador because of the magnitude of investment we made on this hospital. “So, it is a welcome idea that AfDB wishes to adopt this hospital as a facility that will offer medicare to its staff.”

