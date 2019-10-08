AfCFTA: How Nigeria can benefit, be competitive – Ecobank CEO

…Competitiveness in price, quality is crucial – Flour Mills’ boss

By Michael Eboh

Chief Executive Officer of Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan, Tuesday, warned that Nigeria would not enjoy the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, unless it addresses the issue of poor electricity supply, low skilled manpower and challenges to the ease of doing business in the country

Speaking at a roundtable session, tagged, AfCFTA: Capitalizing on Opportunities ‘, at the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, Akinwuntan disclosed that when the agreement fully comes into effect, the size of the Nigerian economy compared to its peers in the African continent would not matter and would not be a determining factor in attracting investments and dominating in trade.

According to him, what would matter would be the competitiveness of the country and businesses operating in the country, while he noted that all efforts should be geared towards making the country commercially competitive.

He emphasised the need for the country to pursue human capacity development, as with the AfCFTA, education would not matter much, but a major issue, according to him, would be the skills and capacity of the country’s manpower to help it compete effectively across the continent and across the globe.

Akinwuntan further stated that Nigeria’s epileptic power supply situation would be an impediment to our competitiveness, as countries that have the capacity in electricity generation and distribution would export electricity to Nigeria.

He said, “All ports in Nigeria, seaports, railway, airports and others, must be favourable for people to move their goods and services. It is about attracting other parts of Africa to do business with us. Today, it is faster to ship goods from Europe to Apapa than to move goods from Apapa to Ikeja.

“Nigeria is bordered by French-speaking countries and most of us do not know how to speak French, whereas majority of the educated people in these French-speaking countries can speak English. If we want to compete under the AfCFTA, we must be bi-lingual, we must at least, learn to speak French.”

The Ecobank chief executive added that Nigeria must see the entire Africa as a market, and focus on changing the cost and ease of exporting goods and services from what it is currently.

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer of Flour Mills of Nigeria Limited, Mr. Paul Gbededo, disclosed that Nigeria cannot export goods and services if our products are not able to compete globally price-wise.

He argued that the AfCFTA was an opportunity for Nigeria to up its game, as well as ensure that it is competitive in pricing and quality.

He said, “Manufacturing firms should be able to improve on their capacity and effectiveness. Nigeria should look beyond its borders and utilise more of its capacity.

“The ports and railways need to improve their services, while the government should develop critical infrastructure in every sectors of the economy.”

