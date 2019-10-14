AEDC warns against illegal electricity connection

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Monday warned its customers against engaging in illegal electricity connection in their own interest.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr Ernest Mupwaya, gave the warning in a statement signed by its Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Oyebode Fadibe.

He said that the company would soon embark on a massive clean-up exercise, which would lead to temporary disconnection of some customers.

The AEDC managing director said that many electricity connections in the state did not follow standard engineering practice.

“It will be unsafe to leave them like that,” he said.

Mupwaya said there were plans to migrate customers to 33kv and 11kv networks that would soon become available.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), according to him, will soon complete a 330/132/33kv transmission facility in Lafia.

“The AEDC has been talking with the state government and the traditional institution for partnership toward massively educating the people on our activities,” the managing director said.

He said that the step was necessary to make customers aware of ongoing projects and services being provided by the company.

The managing director said that the discussion with the government and the traditional institution had been very fruitful.

According to him, the involvement of the government and the traditional institution will create the needed awareness on the issues of power supply, distribution, metering and proper use.

“Our customers will witness a sudden jump and impressive improvement in power supply with the completion of the TCN facility.

“The clean-up exercise is very essential; it will ensure the safety of lives and property of our customers,” he said.

Mupwaya said that efforts were being made under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) programme to ensure appropriate metering and billing in the state.

