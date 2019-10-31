ADP leaders meet in Abuja for non-elective convention

The leaders of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), from across the country, will today, converge in Abuja, for its first non-elective National Convention.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, he said that, the constitution of ADP, requires party members to hold a State wide non-elective congress and National convention after it clocked two years.

Citing Articles 19, 24, 27, 32, 35 and 38 of the Action Democratic Party, Constitution and provisions of the Electoral Act 2010, as amended, the ADP having attained Two (2) years of registration as a political party, wish to notify the general public that, the party will be holding its non-elective National convention on Thursday, October 31st, 2019 in Abuja

The state chapters of the party, have concluded their congresses, witnessed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to Adelaja, the party leaders across the country will converge in Abuja to ratify some amendments in its constitution and also unanimously adopt and pass them into law. The party will also ratify the appointments of some new National officers, in its effort to reposition the party for effectiveness ahead of the 2023 general election.

Adelaja said, ADP is the credible alternative for all Nigerians, the aim of ADP’s establishment, is to give the citizens hope and new level, amidst all the abysmal performance of those who have been ruling since the country returned to democracy, he used the opportunity to call on all Nigerians, home and abroad to join the party.

VANGUARD