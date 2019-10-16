ADP holds non elective Congress, convention October 24th- 31st

The Action Democratic Party, ADP, has said that it would hold her non elective congress and national convention come October 24th to 31st, 2019.

In a statement by the party’s Secretary, Media Committee for the National Convention, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, the party said it would hold the convention based on the provisions of her constitution.

According to the statement, “In compliance with Articles 19, 24, 27, 32, 35 and 38 of the Action Democratic Party Constitution and provisions of the Electoral Act 2010, as amended, the ADP having attained Two (2) years of registration as a political party wish to notify ALL party members, general public, Unit, Ward, State executives and critical stakeholders that Non Elective Congresses and National Convention for the Party has been scheduled to hold from 24th – 31st October 2019.

Details coming soon:

