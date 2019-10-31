Adegbite hails Supreme Court for upholding Buhari’s victory

Says sign of good omen for Nigeria’s devt

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite, Wednesday, hailed the Supreme Court’s judgment that upheld the re-election and victory of President Muhammadu Buhari upon the appeal of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, after the earlier judgment of Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Ayodeji Adeyemi, where Adegbite said the Supreme Court has “once again proved itself as the last bastion of justice and the defender of the will of the masses.”

He said: “I am very delighted with the decision of the Supreme Court that upheld the will of the people. The electorate voted massively for President Muhammadu Buhari due to the good works he did in his first tenure. The president indeed has done a lot to improve the economy, while waging a crusade against corruption.”

Meanwhile, according to the Minister the verdict of the apex court dismissing the appeal of Atiku and PDP was a good omen for development that the Buhari-led administration will bring to Nigerians in all sectors.

It would be recalled that the Minister was part of the President’s delegation to to the recently concluded Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia, where the Russian government has promised to help Nigeria resuscitate Ajaokuta Steel Company and reposition it for full-blown production of steel products and others to jump-start industrialisation in all sectors of the economy including massive job creation, and also for development of the nation’s mining sector.

“Nigerians should be happy and hopeful. President Buhari’s second tenure is poised to improve the welfare of Nigerians due to the reforms embarked upon in the first tenure.

“For instance, Nigeria moved up 15 places in the World Bank’s 2020 Doing Business Index. With this we expect that more foreign investment would flow into the economy ultimately creating more opportunities and jobs”, he added.

vanguard