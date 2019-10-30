Adefarasin, Tonye Cole, Aboderin-Talabi, others for PETRA 2019

By Tobiloba Sanusi

The House on the Rock has concluded plans to hold a conference for leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, managers, pastors, ministers and gifted speakers.

The forum, titled “Intentional Leadership – Designing The Future Now,” would take place in Lagos on October 31, 2019.

A statement by the church said the conference is designed to provide purpose-driven leaders with the inspiration, direction, and knowledge.

Expected speakers at the event include Tonye Cole, Co-Founder, Sahara Group, Leke Alder, Principal, Alder Consulting, Emeka Nwankpa, Chairman, Intercessors for Africa, Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi, Executive Council Chairperson, Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), Olasupo Shasore, SAN, Partner, African Law Practice, Chris Ugoh, Lead Pastor, The King’s Assembly, and the Convener and Keynote Speaker, Paul Adefarasin, Senior Pastor, House On The Rock.

The statement reads: “Powered by the Petra Coalition, the conference is a strategic forum, designed to provide purpose-driven leaders like yourself, with the inspiration, direction, knowledge and enabling environment to engage with other experienced leaders and glean the transformational, life and success skills requisite for impact in your industry, sector, church and generation.

Germane issues to be tackled in several sessions at the conference include Transformational Leadership, Building Entrepreneurs, Going Global, Fixing the Foundations of our History to Unlock the Power of our Collective Destiny and Support Leadership to name a few. Speakers include stellar luminaries of thought, industry and faith such as Tonye Cole, Co-Founder, Sahara Group, Leke Alder, Principal, Alder Consulting, Emeka Nwankpa, Chairman, Intercessors for Africa, Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi, Executive Council Chairperson, Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), Olasupo Shasore, SAN, Partner, African Law Practice, Chris Ugoh, Lead Pastor, The King’s Assembly, and the Convener and Keynote Speaker, Paul Adefarasin, Senior Pastor, House On The Rock.”

The statement quoted Adefarasin to have said: “The time has come for leaders, who are determined to settle for nothing less than excellence, to come together to form a common front, standing shoulder to shoulder, moulded and transformed with the fundamental principles needed to live and lead intentionally.

‘’This will, no doubt, be an incredible opportunity to network with other inspirational leaders across various spheres of society.”

Vanguard