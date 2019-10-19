Adebutu ascends Odole Oodua throne amidst royalty, funfare

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Ile-Oodua, ancestral palace of the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi was full to capacity, with not just mere dignitaries, but the cream- de-cream of the Yoruba race, as he crowned Sir Adebutu Kensington, as the fourth Odole of Oodua after, Chiefs Obafemi Awolowo, G.O.K Ajayi and Oranmiyan himaelf, who premiered the title.

Prior to his coronation, the Odole-elect, Sir Kessington has proceeded to Oranmiyan shrine known as IGBO EEDE and Ogun shrine for traditional rites during which he was blessed by the Isoros ahead his coronatio by the Arole Oodua, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

He was conveyed to the shrines by chariot and escorted by the Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun after which he thread the path of his predecessors by dancing to the traditional Odole’s steps.

The new Odole then returned to the palace, where the process peaked, as the Ooni with the assistance of palace chiefs crowned him and was presented staff of office, amidst the dignitaries, led by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Delivering the message of the President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola described the new Odole as worthy of the title, saying his humanitarian gesture is second to none. He described Yoruba race as a sophisticated one, hence, the Ooni would not just pick anyone for the title but someone who can promote unity among the race.

President Buhari said previous holders of the title, especially late Chief Obafemi Awolowo strive very much to bring unity among the different ethnic groups in Nigeria, charging new Odole to do more to enhance unity among Nigerians.

He charged him to chair an endowment fund in any university for the promotion of Yoruba language, saying the Ooni has always championing the promotion of Yoruba cultural heritage and tradition. The President also tasked Yoruba monarchs on the need to be more united and to always be advocate of peace in the country.

“I am imploring you to emulate your predecessor, late Obafemi Awolowo and Godwin Kolawole Ajayi, who strives to ensure unity in the land. You should also work tirelessly to unite, not just the Yoruba race, but people of diverse ethnic groups.

You have been a philanthropist, but this is the time to do more. In the spirit of promoting Yoruba language I implore you to chair an endowment fund to ensure it preservation”, he added. While appreciating the honour done to the family, Ladi Adebutu said the Odole would further ensure unity among the Yoruba race.

He called for a more united Nigeria and tasked Yoruba leaders to always ensure that the interest of the of race is regularly promoted. He commended the dignitaries from all works of life for honouring the patriarch of the family, saying it is a challenge for it to serve humanity more.

“The Adebutu Family is honoured with the coronation of our patriarch and the large turnout of prominent personalities from different walks of life, we are grateful and we will not relent in serving humanity more. We will give the issue of chairing an endowment fund, as raised by the President, a serious thought, we thank you all for being with us”, he said.

Other personalities that graced the events include, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, his wife Kafayat, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Chief Tokunbo Dosunmu-Awolowo, Akarigbo Remo, Oba Babatunde, Chief Bode George, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, Oladipo Diya, Femi Pedro, and Dele Momodu,

On the list also were Chief Olusegun Osoba, Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, Kofoworola Adebutu, Deputy Governor, Edo state, White cap chiefs, Dame Abimbola Fashola, Aare Ona kakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, Chief Ayo Adebanjo

Traditional rulers across the southwest also add colour to the occasion, while King Sunny Ade entertained the guests